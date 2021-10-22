Blake Lively's iconic $2m engagement ring from Ryan Reynolds holds a special secret

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of Hollywood's sweetest couples - they've been married since 2012, and the actress has the most jaw-dropping engagement ring. Have you spotted its hidden feature, though?

The bespoke ring, which was presented to Blake when Ryan popped the question, has a beautiful hidden halo of diamonds beneath the main stone – and this unique feature makes it all the more special.

It's quite commonplace for diamond engagement rings to have a halo of smaller diamonds around them to enhance the sparkly stone, but the addition of a hidden halo, which is only visible from the sides is a totally unique feature.

Having the gemstones positioned slightly underneath the flawless pink oval diamond only helps to highlight its sparkly nature.

The mesmerising piece of jewellery is made from rose gold and was specially designed by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz (who is responsible for Kim Kardashian and Beyonce's rings too). At an estimated value of $2million (£1.6million), the price tag is just as jaw-dropping as the ring itself.

The couple married at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina, and since, Ryan has apologised for holding it there, after receiving criticism that they were glamourising a place where black slaves once suffered and died. The Deadpool star said the choice of location is "something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for".

At the time, the stars shared their wedding day exclusively with Martha Stewart Weddings, and photos from the intimate nuptials showcased elaborate details including a dessert table filled with sweet treats and a glimpse of Blake's epic Marchesa wedding gown, as well as their Lorraine Schwartz wedding bands.

