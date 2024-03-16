Nadiya Bychkova and boyfriend Kai Widdrington look loved-up as they jet off on romantic getaway

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington proved they are couple goals once again as the pair jetted off for a mini break in Scotland on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kai shared a snapshot of the Strictly Come Dancing pros on plane before taking off on their staycation. Nadiya, 34, looked effortlessly gorgeous in an off-shoulder grey knitted dress, while Kai, 28, wore a grey T-shirt with a navy zip-up hoodie and a pair of brown tinted sunglasses.

© Instagram Kai and Nadiya headed off to Scotland

"Time to fly @nadiyabychkova [heart emoji]," Kai wrote, as he prompted his followers to guess where the couple were heading.

Earlier this week, Nadiya shared a carousel of photos wearing her same knitted dress, as she gushed over her seven-year-old daughter, Mila, who is following in her mum's footsteps as a dancer.

"On Sunday's we dance. Experiencing dance competitions in a different way now. The proudest mummy," the mother-of-one wrote, with a carousel of photos from her daughter's competition.

One snapshot showed the mother-daughter duo embracing at the competition, as Mila wore a bright yellow dress and white shoes with a '96' label pinned to her back.

Kai also showed his support for Nadiya's daughter, leaving three red love heart emojis beneath the post.

© Getty Nadiya and Kai met on Strictly in 2021

The Strictly couple met on the show in 2021, and in 2022 they made their relationship public, following Nadiya's split from Matija Skarabot. Nadiya was previously engaged to the Slovenia footballer, and the pair share their daughter Mila.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Nadiya previously revealed that her daughter was her main concern when she began dating Kai.

"This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," she said.

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter. Bringing someone else into my life isn't just about me, it’s about her, and if I decided to be with Kai, it would influence Mila as well.