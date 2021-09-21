Christine Lampard on feeling 'isolated' after giving birth to son Freddie The Loose Women star and her husband Frank welcomed their son in March

Christine Lampard has made a sensational return to Loose Women following the birth of her son Freddie. Despite being on our TV screens whilst filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her show, Christine - who is married to former footballer Frank Lampard - revealed she was happy to be back on the ITV lunchtime show.

Upon her return, the 42-year-old confessed she watched Loose Women "every day during maternity leave" as it helped her feel less "isolated".

"I watched Loose Women, honestly, every day that I was off," she remarked. Asked in jest whether the show helped with her contractions, Christine said: "It was more just for that company feeling.

"You know, when you've just had a baby and I'm sure there's a lot of people at home feeling this. You can feel a bit isolated... and it was just lovely to feel like your friends were on the telly."

Both Christine and her husband Frank have loved settling into life with their son Freddie, who was born in March. They also share little Patricia, who turned three this month.

Frank and Christine share two young children together

Commenting on her daughter's emerging football skills, Christine shared: "It's our little girl showing the football skills. She just cannot get enough of it. [Frank] is very impressed with her so who knows what's going to happen?"

The mother-of-two has been married to Frank since 2015. The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

During a candid conversation with the Sunday Telegraph last month, Christine confirmed she is no rush to expand her family as baby number three is not on the cards. "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck," she divulged.

