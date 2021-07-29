A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton stuns fans with striking bikini video

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Laura Hamilton might be busy filming the latest series of A Place in the Sun – but she knows how to make the most of her downtime!

The TV star blew followers away this week as she posed in an array of bikinis and swimwear for a striking Instagram video.

WATCH: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton stuns fans with swimwear video

The clip shows Laura in the garden of her home in Spain, strutting her stuff by a large stone wall and water feature. Her outfits seamlessly switch as she showcases the latest range from Curvy Kate – including a high-waisted blue bikini and a plunging red swimming costume.

She wrote in her caption: "There is so much choice in the new @curvykate range AND they support such a great charity too @coppafeelpeople #charity #support #checkyourboobs #bodyconfidence #cellulite #fun #lauraloves #ad."

Laura has starred in A Place in the Sun since 2012

Her comments were quickly flooded with compliments from fans and flame emojis. "Wow! Super gorgeous!" one told the 39-year-old, with a second adding: "You look amazing!!!" A third simply wrote: "Yes Queen!"

Kent-born Laura has been appearing as a property expert on A Place in the Sun since 2012. She married husband Alex Goward that same year and together they are parents to seven-year-old son Rocco, and six-year-old daughter Talia.

Poolside Non Wired Plunge Swimsuit Pink/Red, £35, Curvy Kate

In an interview with The Express in 2020, Laura was asked about the possibility of having a third child. "No, Talia is five and Rocco is six," she said at the time. "I think two is enough, they're so close in age, though Rocco would always say to me, 'I want a brother, can you have a boy?'

"I did say to Rocco, 'If we did have a baby and had a boy, it would be a big age gap. You'd be ten when he's five and you wouldn't want to play with a five-year-old.' He's like, 'I would, I'll look after him!'"

