Gary Lineker thrills fans with incredible picture with his sons The family headed out for a match

Gary Lineker and his sons are huge supporters of Leicester City F.C., and so on Thursday the family headed out to watch them play Napoli in the Europa League.

The unit, which was missing Gary's eldest son George, looked thrilled with the doting dad having his arms wrapped around Harry and Tobias. Angus stood on the far end of the shot.

Although they all looked happy when the photo was taken, their expressions may have changed as the match progressed, with it ultimately ending in a 2-2 draw. Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi was also given a red card during injury time.

WATCH: Gary Lineker's sons celebrate major sporting success

The former footballer was in an optimistic mood as the match started, as he captioned the shot: "Here we go. Come on you [fox emojis]," referencing the club's nickname, The Foxes.

And his fans were equally as thrilled at the brilliant image. "What a lovely picture of Gary and his boys," commented one.

A second said: "What handsome lads you have," and a third added: "Beautiful smile as always."

Many others commented with fox or blue heart emojis.

The family headed out to watch the football

Gary is incredibly close with his four boys, and last month the former BT Sport presenter was one proud dad as his sons celebrated a major achievement.

On Instagram, he shared a clip as they lifted the trophy in a cricket cup final for a small league. The small video also featured the team's celebrations, as they sprayed champagne and chanted: "We love you Sharpish, we do!"

Sharing his joy, Gary wrote: "Congratulations to @sharpishlms on their cup final win in @lastmanstandslondon. Chuffed for my 3 lads @harry_lineker @tobiaslineker @anguslineker. Well played."

Some of Gary's sons were among those who responded to the post. Angus said: "Cheers padre," while Harry added: "Scenes."

Gary is very close with his sons

Another proud fan wrote: "Well done guys. You've got one proud Papa," while others posted raised hand emojis.

Earlier in August, the star's son, Angus, had another reason to celebrate, as he marked his birthday, and his father shared a rare picture with him for the special event.

The 60-year-old shared a snap of the pair together, as they both held wine glasses, and captioned the post: "Happy birthday to this fine young man. Have a great one son, @anguslineker."

