Team GB's gold medal winning women's curling team pose exclusively for HELLO! The women reveal their joy at the Queen's message following win

Team GB's gold medal winning women's curling team have taken part in an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine.

Dressed in glamorous gowns Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith revealed how their lives have become a whirlwind since bringing home the team's only gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics. And they were touched to receive a message of congratulations from the Queen.

"It was such a great honour to get a message from the Queen. To think that, even though she had Covid-19, she was thinking of us... it's a huge privilege and it just goes to show what we have done is something incredible," team captain Eve told the magazine before describing the hero's welcome that greeted her when she came home to Scotland.

The sportswomen spoke of their joy at getting a message from the Queen following their win

"My road was decorated with balloons and bunting and there were about 200 people, including children, waiting for me to arrive. It was mental. Unbelievable! It’s incredible to know that I've got such great neighbourhood," she said.

"I'm incredibly proud that we managed to bring home gold but it's definitely not just our medal," says Hailey. "It's a medal for the whole country."

And vice-captain Vicky told the magazine how she was happy she has achieved more than her fiancé Greg Drummond's silver medal in curling from the Sochi Olympics in 2014. "I have bettered Greg, which is amazing," she laughs. "I had eight years of him trumping his silver medal at me, so now if he says anything I can just wave mine and say 'Remember, I got the gold!'"

Eve, Vicky, Jennifer, Hailey and Mili posed exclusively for HELLO!

In the interview, Jennifer recalls how she overcame disappointment at the games, coming fourth with her partner Bruce Mouat in the mixed curling doubles before going on to win the women's title.

"That was really hard to take," she admits. "But the girls gave me great support and once we started the round robin, it got pushed to the back of my head.” And she also talks of the close bond she and her four teammates have after winning gold together.

"We've been through a total rollercoaster together and I don't think I would want any other four girls by my side, because I think we just kind of complement each other so well. I think we're all just kind of taking it in and enjoying the ride."

