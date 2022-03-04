Access star Kit Hoover 'honored' as she receives high school alumni award Kit works with Mario Lopez on Access

Access star Kit Hoover has shared the wonderful news that she has been named the 2022 distinguished alumni award recipient of Marist School.

Marist School is a private Catholic school located in Brookhaven, Georgia, and Kit revealed on Friday that she was 'honored' to be named.

WATCH: Kit Hoover reveals how she landed dream gig at 40

"Thank you Marist School. I’m so honored. Can’t wait to see everyone in May - Class of 2022," she captioned the post.

Kit studied at the high school in the 1980s and there she was a track star, winning three years consecutively both the mile and two mile runs. She later studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"Same year as me. You look fabulous!" commented one high school friend as others posted their congratulations.

The 51-year-old now lives in Los Angeles with her husband Crowley Sullivan, who she has been married to since 1999.

Kit shared the honor with fans

The couple share daughters Hayes and Campbell, and son Klark.

Known for her upbeat personality, Kit recently opened up about her positive outlook and how she handles juggling everything.

She told Woman's World: "I love my work and I’m so grateful for it, but being a working mom, wife and daughter, it's impossible to do everything well all of the time.

"There are times you can't be where you need to be and so different aspects might suffer, but if I try to be present where I am, things usually work out. If you focus on what's most important, I think it all comes out in the wash."

Kit and Mario

Her career has taken her from reality TV where she starred on Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure in 1995 to ESPN where she covered tennis before joining Access in 2010.

In 2019 Kit became host of the flagship program Access Hollywood along with Mario Lopez.

