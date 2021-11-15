Access star Kit Hoover shares dreamy poolside photo with a twist The TV personality has been dreaming of a vacation

Kit Hoover has the most glamorous job in showbiz but come Friday, she was ready for the weekend.

The Access star took to Instagram to share a fun photo of herself super-imposed by the poolside, alongside the caption: "Friday dreaming."

The mom-of-three had added the location of the picture as "My desk," and fans were quick to comment on the tongue-in-cheek post.

Kit Hoover shared a fun photo of herself dreaming of the pool

"I love your funny personality," one wrote, while another commented: "Dream big Kit! Happy Friday." A third added: "Looking beautiful!"

It looked like Kit's weekend was worth the wait too, as while she wasn't relaxing by the pool, she did enjoy spending quality time with her family in Wisconsin.

The star shared a series of pictures of herself with her children, and it looked like a great time was had by all. Kit lives in Los Angeles with her husband Crowley Sullivan, who she has been married to since 1999.

Kit is a popular TV presenter

The couple share daughters Hayes and Campbell, and son Klark. Known for her upbeat personality, Kit recently opened up about her positive outlook and how she handles juggling everything.

She told Woman's World: "I love my work and I’m so grateful for it, but being a working mom, wife and daughter, it's impossible to do everything well all of the time.

"There are times you can't be where you need to be and so different aspects might suffer, but if I try to be present where I am, things usually work out. If you focus on what's most important, I think it all comes out in the wash."

The star with co-host Mario Lopez

When she isn't working, Kit enjoys nothing more than spending time with her loved-ones at home in front of the television.

She told the publication: "My husband, kids, and I have never been big TV watchers, but we’ve been having a blast bingeing shows these days!"

"It's great for our relationship because it really just gives us the time together as a family to do something fun. And in the tough moments, remembering that connection just brings us closer."

