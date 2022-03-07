T.J. Holmes counts down the days to momentous moment involving his GMA co-star The Good Morning America star is being cheered on by his loyal fans

T.J. Holmes has been working hard over the past few months and his efforts are about to pay off big time!

MORE: Inside Amy Robach's jaw-dropping New York home

The Good Morning America star has been training for his first ever official race, the New York City Half Marathon, which takes place on Sunday 20 March.

T.J. has been training along with his co-star Amy Robach, and has shared a countdown to the big event on social media.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA stars bring fans to tears with emotional update

"Two weeks to go!" he wrote. "Two weeks from today, I'll be doing my first official race, the NYCHalf. I'm on schedule after a weekend of runs in two citites. And the playlist is [fire emoji]."

MORE: Amy Robach wows in tiny bikini inside lavish kitchen in New York home

SEE: Good Morning America's hosts' homes are another level

Fans were quick to cheer the TV personality on, with one writing: "You are doing it! Awesome," while another wrote: "Great place, very impressive!" A third added: "I'll be cheering for you, good luck T.J."

GMA's T.J. Holmes is counting down the days until his first half marathon

Amy shared a similar photo on her Instagram account over the weekend too, alongside pictures of her running. "Crushing our 11 miler in 68 degree weather with just 2 weeks till the #unitednychalf #runtofun #runningmotivation #cheers," she wrote.

MORE: Robin Roberts urged to stay safe and warm as she shares new update from her current location

MORE: Robin Roberts inundated with prayers as she shares health news

T.J. and Amy regularly go running together, having become running partners during the pandemic.

The pair have shared plenty of photos together during their training in recent time, and have a close bond.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are both running the same race this month

The mom-of-two previously shared some photos of them heading out for a jog, alongside the caption: "Got another running partner."

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals partner Amber's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions leave co-star lost for words live on air

T.J. has been co-anchoring GMA for the past few weeks alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. The star also regularly hosts GMA3 alongside Amy and Dr Jennifer Ashton.

The GMA co-stars regularly run together

The show evolved over he pandemic and has remained on air after proving such a hit with viewers. The trio opened up about their working relationship in an interview with Resident magazine, in which they graced the cover back in 2021.

MORE: Michael Strahan sparks conversation with star-studded new photo

MORE: Michael Strahan delights fans after revealing 'mystery woman'

The three had known each other for years before hosting the show, with Amy telling the publication: "We were connected by covering stories and being part of stories together and always saying to each other how great it would be to work with each other every day, and this feels like it all happened magically."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.