Will Smith shares heartbreaking story of considering suicide in new interview with Gayle King The Oscar-nominated actor has sat down with CBS News’ Gayle King

Will Smith has made a heartbreaking revelation about how he considered suicide as a young boy after watching his father beat his mother.

MORE: Willow Smith's $3.1m eco-home is worlds away from family house

The Oscar-nominated actor has sat down with CBS News’ Gayle King to discuss his childhood and new film King Richard in a revealing interview that will air on CBS SUNDAY MORNING on 13 March at 9/8am on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith shares heartbreaking story in new interview with Gayle King

"I didn’t do anything," Will shares of seeing his father attack his mother when he was nine-years-old. When Gayle asked him what "as a little boy" he was "supposed to do", he replied: "You know, the child's mind doesn’t work like that. I expected to be a superhero."

His parents later separated, and he shared that it was "the only time in my life that I considered suicide".

READ: Will Smith's daughter Willow shares distressing details of mom Jada Pinkett Smith's past

MORE: Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

"And, you know, it … it just was, it was my fault. You know, I don’t know how kids do that, in their mind, but you know, it was somehow my fault."

Will's father died in 2016 and he forgave him in "those last moments".

Will sat down with Gayle King

"When I was able to forgive my father, I had a shocking realization that I was able to forgive myself, my father dying started a new phase of my life," he admitted, adding: "I thank God for my suffering, you know? My suffering helped me to become who I am.

"My suffering helped me to build the life and the family and helped me to find the truth that I base my life on today."

King Richard is Oscar nominated

Will is one of the most famous men on the planet, and he stars as Richard Williams, the father of the greatest tennis players of all time - Serena and Venus Williams - in the biopic of their life, King Richard.

Will shares two children with wife Jada, daughter Willow and son Jaden, 23, and the Hollywood star is also father to oldest son Trey, 28, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

All three of his children have followed him in the entertainment industry, and have all made high-profile appearances with their famous father.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.