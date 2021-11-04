Jodie Turner-Smith rocks leather harness for Gucci party after wowing fans with J.Crew campaign This is a mood!

Jodie Turner-Smith rocked a sexy new look on Wednesday, worlds away from the J.Crew commercial she dropped days before with husband Joshua Jackson.

MORE: Joshua Jackson's baby stroller has gold wings

The actor and model wore a leather harness look, created by Gucci, paired with matching trousers for the after party of the Gucci Love parade runway show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jodie Turner Smith and Josh Jackson give peek into their home life for J Cew commerical

"Slipped into something a bit more comfortable for the #GucciLoveParade afterparty and it deserves its own post dammit!" she joked in the caption, posting several snaps and videos from the party.

Fans and friends were quick to comment with many calling her a "Goddess" and "so gorgeous" as the heart and fire emojis were also shared.

SHOP: Jodie Turner-Smith's fierce look is new age Anne Boleyn - and fans are obsessed

MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith rocked the best floral handbag for summer in NYC with Joshua Jackson

"Jodieeeee!! This is a MOOD," added another fan, summing up the feelings of many.

The new look came after Jodie and Joshua starred together in a new Christmas commercial, 23 years after Joshua appeared in the 1998 J.Crew catalog with his Dawson’s Creek castmates.

Fans loved the daring new look

"Josh is an excellent—and one might even say extravagant—gift giver, which is perfect because my love language is receiving gifts!" Jodie shared, adding: "The best present was the first time he told me he loved me, right before Thanksgiving."

Josh revealed, however, that the one food item they can't live without during the holiday season is colcannon.

"Tree trimming is big in our house. The bigger the tree, the better. And no holiday is complete without colcannon—Irish mashed potatoes with kale and onion," he shared.

Josh and Jodie starred together in the new campaign

As for what the pair wear during the holidays? Jodie shared that she "always plans matching pajamas for the holidays" and there are "bonus points for ugly sweaters - not even the dogs are exempt".

Josh and Jodie welcomed their daughter in April 2020, and she opened up earlier this year about the challenges of becoming a mother in the middle of a pandemic.

"Navigating parenthood at any time is difficult," she said, "and it’s even more difficult without support when everything is shut down and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.