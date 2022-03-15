Miranda Lambert shares romantic post featuring sensational pictures with husband Brendan

Miranda Lambert is having a ball currently as she continues on her run of concerts around the world, having just finished a leg in the United Kingdom.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share pictures from her stopover in London, Dublin, and Glasgow, including many shots of herself mid-performance onstage.

She wore a skin-tight red top with a plunging neckline that featured rainbow fringe detailing that moved with her dynamite routine, finishing it off with a denim skirt, fishnet tights, and black boots.

The shows, as part of her Country2Country concert series, bringing country artists across the world together, also gave her the opportunity to spend some time abroad with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda posted snapshots of the two enjoying a day of street painting, sightseeing, and even a casual drink while getting to meet friends old and new.

She captioned her post: "London, Dublin and Glasgow, thanks for singing along @c2cfestival.

Miranda shared snippets from her time with Brendan while on tour

"@brendanjmcloughlin and I got to see some old friends , make some new friends, paint some street art with Kareem and see some beautiful sights. Can't wait to come back soon!"

Fans took to the comments section to immediately share their approval, with one writing: "Those are all beautiful places! Can't wait for the Bandwagon Tour."

Another said: "It was a dream come true to see you in London. Please come back soon, the UK loves you," and a third also added: "Entertainer of the year looks great on you!"

The country superstar is currently riding high, not only having just won Entertainer of the Year at the latest Academy of Country Music Awards, but also announcing her new album coming very soon.

The singer recently announced an upcoming studio album

Miranda shared a sunkissed shot of herself showing off her huge tattoo in the desert, followed by an album announcement for Palomino, saying: "New Album 'Palomino' out April 29.

"This record takes you on a journey through songs. I hope y'all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories."

