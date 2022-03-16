Kate Garraway responds to concerned fan about 'jinxing her marriage' The Good Morning Britain host married Derek Draper in 2005

Kate Garraway has responded to a concerned fan who got in touch on Twitter after watching the TV star appear on ITV's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh on Tuesday.

The Good Morning Britain host opened up about how tending to her garden was therapeutic as she spent the past year looking after her husband, Derek Draper, who continues to suffer with severe long-term effects of COVID-19.

WATCH: Kate Garraway talks about her love for gardening

The former political adviser, whom she shares two children with, spent 12 months in hospital before being allowed to return home, but he still has a number of long-term health issues and requires specialist care.

After watching a clip of Kate doing some gardening, a viewer tweeted: "I'm worried she might lose or damage those beautiful rings. Am I the only person who takes off my engagement ring when cooking or gardening? #loveyourgarden."

In response, Kate confessed she doesn't like taking off her wedding ring in fear of jinxing her marriage. "I know what you mean - but have never taken it off & now fear it'll be a jinx if I do - silly really! Glad you are enjoying the programme xxx," she replied.

Kate has created a medicinal garden for her husband Derek

Kate, 54, has found new ways to support Derek's recovery with a special area of the garden filled with plants to improve the family's health and wellbeing.

Speaking about the idea, Kate said: "I love the idea that there's plants that look good, smell good and do good. I hope it works."

The garden features three different plant beds – one for plants that can be used to make tea, one with medicinal plants including those filled with antioxidants, and a third that is a separate aromatherapy bed.

"If you look past the initial beauty of the plants, it can give you so much more. I haven't quite proved you can grow yourself well but I think I've definitely learnt you can grow yourself happier," she added.

