Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking first image of husband Derek in hospital amid COVID battle

Kate Garraway has released the first footage of her husband Derek Draper as he remains in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020.

The brief clip, which is being aired on ITV, is part of a trailer for the Good Morning Britain host's upcoming documentary - Kate Garraway: Finding Derek.

"Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated this year," Kate tells the camera. "Is he going to be able to come back or will he be alive but no longer the person he was?" A message then reads: "One year later, Derek is still in hospital."

During his time in hospital, Derek has lost eight stone in weight with wife Kate admitting the changes to his body are "shocking". Although he no longer has COVID, the dad-of-two has been left with kidney failure, damage to his liver and pancreas and heart failure.

The one-off documentary, which will air on 23 March, will mark the first time viewers, and even members of Derek's family, have seen him since he was hospitalised.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times magazine, Kate admitted that Derek's condition has deteriorated "dramatically". "The change in his body is shocking," she warned journalist and family friend Decca Aitkenhead. "You’re going to be shocked, Decca."

During the interview, Kate revealed that her husband is currently in a state of limbo, with doctors unable to give her any certainty about his prognosis. "The very worst moment was when they said he could be locked in forever. And I just thought, this is a horror story," she said. "I don’t know if he'll ever have any kind of life again. We just don't know."

She added: "They said, 'It's highly unlikely he will make a good recovery. But we can't rule out that he’ll make a reasonable recovery.' I said, 'OK, what does a reasonable recovery look like?' And they said, ‘Being able to hold a hairbrush.'"

As Derek remains in hospital with severe health issues, Kate also meets survivors of the disease and discusses the somewhat unknown, longer-term effects of the virus.

