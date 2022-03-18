Brooklyn Beckham makes incredible revelation about Nicola Peltz in pre-wedding interview The couple are set to marry this spring

Brooklyn Beckham is continuing to give fans a candid insight into his relationship with fiancée Nicola Peltz, whom he is set to marry within the next few weeks.

Ahead of their wedding, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has revealed he carries around sweet love letters from his partner in his BB custom Maison Goyard bag.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shares touching engagement story on Today Show

During a candid chat with British Vogue, the 23-year-old revealed how Nicola, 27, pens the messages on tiny labels because he has a "label obsession".

"Rub for worries but don't worry because I'm always right here with you," one note reads. "I love you with all my heart baby and I promise we can get through anything together."

Speaking about them, Brooklyn explained: "These are labels which my Mrs bought me and she personalised them. When I say label obsession, I have a thing with the feeling of them, like even when I was playing football as a young kid and I had my football kit on, my dad always had to like cut them out because it was distracting me."

Nicola and Brooklyn will tie the knot later this year

It's an exciting time for the couple who are due to get married "soon". While they haven't confirmed when their wedding is due to take place, many reports have indicated that it will happen in the Spring at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola planned to tie the knot in 2022. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

