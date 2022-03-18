Leonardo DiCaprio shares rare social media post in support of Ukraine The Titanic star was praised by his fans

Leonardo DiCaprio made the rare move of posting on social media to voice his support for the people of war-torn Ukraine.

The Titanic star took to his Instagram on Thursday to share several photos from various humanitarian organizations that are helping Ukrainian people affected by Russia's military invasion – they included Save the Children, CARE, Rescue.org, and UNICEF.

"The victims of warfare in Ukraine have lost everything from their loved ones to basic materials for survival," he wrote.

"Humanitarian organizations like @SavetheChildren @careorg @IRC and @refugees are on the ground, dedicating their personnel and resources to support families and innocent people."

Fans rushed to share their thanks to the actor for showing his support and raising awareness of such important organizations. "Thank you for using your platform to help the people of Ukraine," replied one.

A second said: "Thank you for supporting Ukrainians in need." A third added: "Thank you, Leo, great referrals." A fourth penned: "You are an inspiration Mr. DiCaprio. Always pushing for good in the world."

The Titanic star shared these moving photos

Leonardo isn't the only Hollywood star to advocate for the victims of war in Ukraine. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised over $30million for refugees and will match up to $3million in donations to help supply humanitarian aid to those caught up in the conflict.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doubling every dollar (up to $1million) donated to USA for UNHCR. Supermodel Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate all her earnings from her Fall 2022 fashion shows.

Even Queen Elizabeth II showed her support by contributing a "generous donation" to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

"Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," the organization said.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.