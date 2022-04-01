Helen Flanagan sizzles in stunning spring dress - and she’s so relatable

Isabelle Casey
Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan made a hilarious quip at her fiancé Scott Sinclair whilst wearing a stunning spring sundress - and fans have gone wild. See video
Helen Flanagan is always rocking the most fabulous fashion and on Thursday she looked as beautiful as ever when she made a hilarious quip about her fiancé Scott Sinclair - and fans can relate.
Taking to her TikTok, the former Coronation Street star videoed herself lip-syncing to a trending sound.
WATCH: Helen looks stunning in a hilarious TikTok post
On the video were the words, "When he mentions he's tired and you haven’t had a proper night's sleep since your baby has been born," and Helen captioned the post: "when he mentions he is tired #mumlife."
In the video, the mother-of-three looked glorious as she sported a blue and green floral sundress with a milkmaid-style top and a daring split on one side of the stunning outfit.
Helen loves sharing regular family updates with her followers
She completed the look with a black, chained shoulder bag and, of course, a wine glass - hilarious!
Fans quickly weighed in on the relatable video. One remarked: "Sleep on his side of the bed… apparently you can’t hear the baby from there," with three laughing faces.
Others couldn’t get enough of Helen’s springtime look. One fan commented: "Love that dress!! Where is it from? xx." A third added, "So pretty girl."
This was the same floral dress worn by Helen for her son Charlie's first birthday party, which the Flanagan-Sinclair family celebrated two weeks ago.
Helen showing showing a glimpse of the Gruffalo birthday party
Taking to Instagram with a family photo, Helen captioned a post of the adorable Gruffalo-themed day and wrote: "Lovely birthday party for our little prince yesterday @scotty__sinclair.
"Thank you Jayde @jandjeventplanning for doing such a lovely Gruffalo party for Charlie."
Fans could not get enough of the charming party theme and flooded the comments with replies. One fan wrote: "Wow! Party looks amazing for the gorgeous birthday boy!! I can’t believe he’s one."
A second penned: "What a setup! This looks amazing!" Another impressed follower even wants to copy the brilliant theme and wrote, "Love this theme, I needed some new ideas."
