Helen Flanagan sizzles in stunning spring dress - and she’s so relatable The Coronation Street actress got engaged to fiancé Scott in 2018

Helen Flanagan is always rocking the most fabulous fashion and on Thursday she looked as beautiful as ever when she made a hilarious quip about her fiancé Scott Sinclair - and fans can relate.

Taking to her TikTok, the former Coronation Street star videoed herself lip-syncing to a trending sound.

WATCH: Helen looks stunning in a hilarious TikTok post

On the video were the words, "When he mentions he's tired and you haven’t had a proper night's sleep since your baby has been born," and Helen captioned the post: "when he mentions he is tired #mumlife."

In the video, the mother-of-three looked glorious as she sported a blue and green floral sundress with a milkmaid-style top and a daring split on one side of the stunning outfit.

Helen loves sharing regular family updates with her followers

She completed the look with a black, chained shoulder bag and, of course, a wine glass - hilarious!

Fans quickly weighed in on the relatable video. One remarked: "Sleep on his side of the bed… apparently you can’t hear the baby from there," with three laughing faces.

Others couldn’t get enough of Helen’s springtime look. One fan commented: "Love that dress!! Where is it from? xx." A third added, "So pretty girl."

This was the same floral dress worn by Helen for her son Charlie's first birthday party, which the Flanagan-Sinclair family celebrated two weeks ago.

Helen showing showing a glimpse of the Gruffalo birthday party

Taking to Instagram with a family photo, Helen captioned a post of the adorable Gruffalo-themed day and wrote: "Lovely birthday party for our little prince yesterday @scotty__sinclair.

"Thank you Jayde @jandjeventplanning for doing such a lovely Gruffalo party for Charlie."

Fans could not get enough of the charming party theme and flooded the comments with replies. One fan wrote: "Wow! Party looks amazing for the gorgeous birthday boy!! I can’t believe he’s one."

A second penned: "What a setup! This looks amazing!" Another impressed follower even wants to copy the brilliant theme and wrote, "Love this theme, I needed some new ideas."

