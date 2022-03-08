Helen Flanagan reveals sneak peek into baby Charlie's bedroom- and we can't believe our eyes The star showed off another fabulous creation

British actress Helen Flanagan wowed followers once again on Monday by revealing another fantastic transformation in her home.

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to continue documenting her fabulous renovations and impressed friends and fans with a glimpse of an adorable Gruffalo-themed bedroom for 11-month-old Charlie, who she shares with fiancé Scott Sinclair.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan shows sneak peek into baby Charlie's Gruffalo-inspired bedroom

Helen captured mural artist Nikola finishing off the impressive room by painting some frogs and lily pads on the wall, and we cannot believe our eyes.

Talking to the camera, the former Corrie star said: "So Nikola is just finishing off the Gruffalo room, I love it so much. Nikola, it looks amazing!"

Helen Flanagan and baby Charlie looking gorgeous together on Instagram

She continued chatting to her followers: "So Nikola is drawing on these little frogs with lily pads- she's so talented, I keep popping all the time to see what you're doing, it looks so good - I love it."

Helen panned around the vibrant room which is painted wall-to-wall with pictures from the infamous children's novel, complete with bright green trees and, of course, detailed illustrations of the Gruffalo himself. Also painted on the wall are the words "Our boy Charlie" – we cannot get enough of the adorable design!

Helen Flanagan's impressive new Harry Potter playroom

The very talented Nikola is based in Liverpool and is also the mastermind behind Helen's Harry Potter-themed playroom for the children.

Last month, Helen shared a reel of the finished spellbinding room, which is complete with a magical night-sky ceiling (covered in Hogwarts letters, of course!), famous broomstick the nimbus 2000 and the sorting hat, which even has its own place by the door.

Fans flocked to comment on the fantastic design, one wrote: "I just love it", another commented "So lovely! The ceiling is fab" another weighed in: "It's amazing. Mum goals!!!!" It's safe to say we cannot wait to see Charlie's new room finished, nice work Helen!

