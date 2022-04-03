Miranda Lambert shares upsetting news with fans about the Grammys The Mama's Broken Heart singer is up for two awards

Miranda Lambert had some sad news to share with fans over the weekend right before the 64th Annual Grammy Awards are slated to take place on Sunday night.

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in the ultimate cowgirl outfit

The country singer revealed in an interview with ABC Audio that she wouldn't be able to attend this year's ceremony because of several clashes.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert shares surprising news about CMA performance

"I'm not getting to go again," she said, sharing that the ceremony comes right in the middle of pre-production for her Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town.

It also comes at a time when she's busy preparing for the release of her new album, Palomino, which is due to drop on 29 April, 2022.

MORE: Miranda Lambert makes huge career announcement as she reveals Las Vegas residency

"So, I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything," she added. However, she revealed that her collaborators on The Marfa Tapes, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, will be in attendance.

Miranda revealed she would be unable to attend this year's Grammys

While they'll be "representing the home team," she did admit that she didn't feel great about missing out on the biggest night in music. "We were on a group text this morning. I feel like I have FOMO."

The country star is nominated for Best Country Album for her collaborative effort, and also picked up a Best Country Duo/Group Performance nod for Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) with Elle King.

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares heartfelt post with fans after surprise Nashville appearance

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in figure-hugging dress on romantic vacation with husband

Miranda also received the coveted Entertainer of the Year prize at March's Academy of Country Music Awards, unable to attend that ceremony as well.

Speaking to host Dolly Parton via video link from her hotel room in London, Miranda admitted she was heartbroken to be missing the ceremony for the first time in 17 years.

The country star was unable to attend the ACM Awards and virtually accepted the honor

"Dolly, oh my gosh, I can't believe it," she said of her win. Revealing her disappointment at not being there to collect her trophy in person, she added: "It's my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years so my heart's a little broken."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.