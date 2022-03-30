Miranda Lambert makes huge career announcement as she reveals Las Vegas residency The star broke the news on Instagram

Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City! The country music star thrilled fans with an announcement they couldn't get enough of.

Miranda revealed her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency with an exciting social media post on Wednesday.

Alongside a poster of herself wearing a plunging black top and cowboy hat, the singer wrote: "I'm heading to Vegas y'all! My new residency Velvet Rodeo begins this fall!

"Presale begins April 1. Join RanFans at mirandalambert.com to get presale tickets."

Her fans went crazy for the news and immediately began commenting: "OMG," and, "Wow," while others said they were on countdown to get their tickets.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency, will take place at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Holywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas strip.

Miranda is kickstarting a Las Vegas residency

News of the show comes hot on the heels of her ACM Entertainer of the Year win earlier this month.

Miranda wasn't able to collect her award at the ceremony in Nashville as she was missing the awards for the first time in 17 years.

Instead, she spoke to host, Dolly Parton, virtually from a hotel room in the UK where she said: "Dolly, oh my gosh, I can't believe it," she said of her win.

The star - pictured with her husband - couldn't wait to share the news with fans

Revealing her disappointment at not being there to collect her trophy in person, she added: "It's my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years so my heart's a little broken.

"I've been waiting for this for a really long time – I actually thought it would never happen."

"Thank you to the country music family for embracing me and supporting me, and also, this one goes out to the singer-songwriter girls out there putting their blood sweat and tears into their guitar strings."

