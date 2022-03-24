Miranda Lambert shares heartfelt post with fans after surprise Nashville appearance Miranda sang along with Wade Bowen

Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance in Nashville on Wednesday, joining her good friend Wade Bowen on stage during his performance.

"Can’t make old friends," Miranda captioned the post which featured several pictures of the two singing together. "Always does my heart good to sing with you @wadebowen. Thanks for having me," she added.

"So true!" replied Wade, who had been performing at the Exit/In and was joined by Miranda for a performance of the late Keith Whitley’s classic 'Miami, My Amy'.

"Always a blast hanging and singing with ya friend! Thanks for coming out! What an amazing night," he shared.

Charlie Worsham, Lee Roy Parnell and Rhett Akins were all also in attendance, and joined Wade on stage, with the five all together at one point. Miranda rocked a gorgeous southwestern print long kimono over black jeans and a tee, and paired it with a grey hat.

"What I wouldn’t give to have been at this performance!!! Two of my faves!!" commented one fan as others praised Miranda's look while one fan who was in attendance shared that"y’all singing 'Miami, My Amy' took me back to my childhood, Keith Whitley was one of my moms favorite singers!"

Miranda shared these snaps with fans

The country music singer is back in Nashville after she enjoyed time away from the spotlight following her recent stint headlining the C2C Festival in London, Glasgow, and Dublin, and taking the opportunity to explore the Emerald Isle.

She was joined by her husband Brendan, whom she has been married to since 2019.

Miranda met Brendan on Good Morning America, where he was working on set as a security guard and when the star was performing on the ABC news show with her band.

Miranda married Brendan in 2019

Opening up about the romantic tale, the star told New York Times: "My husband was doing security there [GMA] for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone.

"They invited him to our show behind my back."

They tied the knot after just three months of dating but have made their marriage a success, and recently celebrated Brendan's 30th birthday.

