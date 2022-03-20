Kevin Bacon shares hilarious video of a frightening interruption he faced on his morning walk Even fans were scared

Kevin Bacon was enjoying the nice weather with a relaxing walk around the park when something unexpectedly took this breath away – and not in a good way.

The star shared a video of a moment which although now he surely finds hilarious, as do his followers, in the moment it was definitely terrifying.

Kevin clearly didn't see what he had coming when he took a selfie video, all smiles, in an attempt to show his fans what a beautiful day it was.

The actor began the recording with: "It's a beautiful day for a walk, so great to feel and be surrounded by nature…"

He was standing on crisp leaves as they covered the ground, behind him a tall rock wall. Kevin wore a burgundy sweater and dark denim jacket, looking prepared for a nice walk as he paired the look with round glasses and a lilac knit beanie.

Before he could continue his glowing remarks of what an incredible day it was, the 63-year-old faced a terrifying interruption.

The scary but candid moment

Just as he angled his camera upwards to show the stunning blue sky and bare winter trees towering above him, the Footloose actor's smile instantly turned upside down as he noticed a massive feline perched right above him.

The animal was, of course, a sculpture, but that didn't stop the father-of-two from immediately jumping away from where he stood as he grunted in a startled voice. An exasperated, "What the–" is heard before the video is abruptly cut short.

When feline sculptures aren't involved, Kevin frequently enjoys long walks around his farm

The star candidly captioned the hilarious video with: "I was just trying to enjoy my nature walk…" and fans appreciated his ability to make fun of himself, and sharing the laughs with them.

One follower wrote: "Hilarious. Enjoy your walk Kevin!!" as another said: "You scared me and I dropped my phone," while another commented: "I love you man! Too funny!!"

