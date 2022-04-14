Michelle Keegan sets pulses racing in sports bra and fitted leggings after workout The actress likes to stay fit

It's no secret that Michelle Keegan likes to exercise and stay fit – but fans were still in for a surprise this week as she shared a post-workout picture of herself and looked stunning - as always.

Taking to her Stories, the Our Girl actress could be seen posing up a storm in a flattering olive green workout set whilst wearing her hair up in a messy bun.

Making reference to her phone, which can be seen in the selfie taken at the gym, she wrote: "Can someone have a word with Apple, there's no phone case with a battery built-in... looks like I've got a deck of cards stuck on my phone!"

She also pointed at her bare foot and added several laughing emojis.

Michelle shared a selfie taken at the gym

The 34-year-old, who has her own activewear collection for Very, has previously spoken out about her regime. "I try and exercise on average about three times a week, but this can vary depending on my work schedule," Michelle said in an interview to launch her new collection last year.

She went on to talk about her diet too, confessing that she doesn't stop herself from having something she really wants.

"When it comes to diet, I believe in everything in moderation. I don't eat red meat and at the moment I am trying to cut down the amount of dairy I have, but I don't believe in beating yourself up or stopping yourself from having anything you really want," Michelle explained.

Michelle often proudly showed off her toned body

Fitness is very important to both Michelle and her husband Mark Wright, who are getting ready to launch their brand-new ultra-glam sportswear range Aytee7.

Speaking about it last month, Mark told childhood friend and professional footballer Aaron McLean on his No Boundaries podcast that it's "the biggest thing we've ever done".

"It's about staying on top of what's new, what's next […] I'm going into something else at the moment with my wife, it's the first thing we've ever done together which is a completely different thing to anything I've ever done," he said.

He added: "I'm hoping that's going to be the biggest thing we do."