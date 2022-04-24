Jenna Bush Hager shares beach throwback as she reveals past 'mistakes' The star is keeping it real

Jenna Bush Hager just delighted fans with a candid throwback as she reminisces about her childhood, opens up about growing up as a President's daughter and granddaughter, and looks back at past mistakes.

The Today Show star is currently road tripping around her home state of Texas with her twin sister, Barbara Bush, as they promote their latest children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood.

While on the road, Jenna took questions from followers, and spoke candidly about her past self.

WATCH: Jenna shares exciting career news

When asked what advice she would give her younger self, the talk show host revealed a totally unexpected style choice she used to favor but wishes she hadn't done.

She admitted that she would tell a young Jenna to: "Take off the toe ring, don't get your belly button pierced..." and, the most heartwarming tip: "Trust that you're going to be living your dream one day soon."

The mom-of-three continued to keep it real with fans, sharing a hilarious video of herself doing pull-ups at a children's playground, eating burritos in the car, and revealing that her favorite pastime with her sister while traveling is: "Eating, laughing, and when we cozy up in bed watching Law & Order SVU."

The epic beach throwback

She was later asked: "What did your folks do to try to let you have a normal childhood as [the President's] grandkid then a [President's] kid?"

Her answer was honest, and the proof she went on to show was even more so! She said: "My parents always allowed me to be 100% myself, which allowed me to make mistakes." She followed up the answer with a video to give an example, and it sees the co-anchor like you've never seen her before.

Jenna and her twin sister spent the majority of their childhood and teenage years in the White House

The epic throwback featured her clad in a bikini running towards a slip and slide with a floating donut, and then just as she dove forward, the donut went right over her head as she sped down to the water.

She continued to share candid clips with fans, following the bikini video with one of herself, mid wardrobe malfunction, as a stranger tried to cut her out of her pants.

