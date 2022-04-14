Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with unexpected birthday plans The star will turn 40 in April

Kelly Clarkson has money, fame and celebrity friends at her fingertips but when it comes to her plans for her birthday it's surprisingly low-key.

The American Song Contest host opened up to Access Hollywood to reveal what she hopes to be doing when the big 4-0 rolls around on 24 April.

Rather than planning a huge, star-studded party, Kelly said: "There's so much pressure because it's my 40th. I'm doing a chill dinner and then I'm going hiking with some friends."

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson collapses after being upstaged by Anne Hathaway

The one thing she will make the most of is the summer, when she plans to keep the celebrations going.

"This is the first summer I've taken off since I was 16 years old," she said. "Just chilling. Celebrating 40 all summer long. Celebrating myself."

Kelly has had an incredible year so far and has plenty to be proud of. On Wednesday it was revealed that her talk show was the recipient of a prestigious award.

The mom-of-two is approaching her 40th birthday

The Kelly Clarkson Show's official social feed revealed that they had been awarded with a Gracie Award by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

The talk show was recognized for the platform it created for women. The announcement read: "Honored to announce we won a Gracie Award!

"#TheGracies presented by @allwomeninmedia recognize outstanding content created by, for and about women, and we are excited to be recognized alongside the other incredible winners!"

Kelly has a brand new show

As if she doesn't have enough on her plate, what with hosting her show and raising her two children, she also has a new project alongside Snoop Dogg.

Kelly hosts the exciting new NBC talent show, American Song Contest, which sees musicians from all 50 states around the country battle it out with their original compositions.

