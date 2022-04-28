Kelly Clarkson opens up about some of the hardest aspects of her job as host It takes serious commitment

With three seasons and nearly 500 episodes under her belt, Kelly Clarkson has proved that she's undeniably more than just an incredible singer.

The star has reigned in a myriad of successes since the launch of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which launched in 2019, including three Daytime Emmys both in 2020 as well as in 2021.

Plus, she's never left her jaw-dropping singing abilities too far behind, making sure she combines the passion that made her famous with the passion she's found in recent years by kicking off each episode with a performance.

However, managing such a wide range of talents and such a diverse repertoire of course comes with a huge amount of responsibility, and now the host is opening up about some of the biggest stressors and downsides of her job.

On Wednesday afternoon's episode, Kelly had the beloved Tom Selleck as the first guest, and the two were quick to bond over the fact that they both have working ranches, her in Montana, and the Blue Bloods actor in California.

Tom revealed he has had his property for multiple decades and has always loved it, but it became extra special during the pandemic when he could retreat with his family and better avoid getting sick.

The two connected over their similarly busy schedules

He went on to open up about the extra weight he felt like he had on his shoulders, and the fear he felt about getting sick, because as a lead actor of a show, he explained: "I couldn't get sick because if I don't go to work, about 200 people don't go to work."

The songstress totally resonated with the stark reality he revealed, candidly admitting: "I'm telling you, that was so stressful on me. I never got it, but that was like, that was so stressful, because so many people would be out of work if I got sick… That was a lot of pressure."

Regardless of its downsides, Kelly is clearly thriving at her job

While the two are certainly hard workers, they also bonded over a sad reality of working so much that they both face.

As the two discussed the long and strenuous hours of filming, the mother-of-two confessed: "Sometimes I feel like I see my work family more than I see my actual family."

