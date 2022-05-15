Faith Hill joins in star-studded tribute to Naomi Judd Her legend lives on

Faith Hill will join forces with several prominent figures for an emotional and expansive tribute to country legend Naomi Judd.

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter displays modeling skills in striking new photo

The singer took to social media to share a poster from the special titled Naomi Judd: A River of Time, which will air on Sunday night on CMT.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Faith Hill shares 'painful' memory of filming 1883

She'll be joined by several members of the country music industry, including Little Big Town, Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde, and Brandi Carlile. Other musicians like Bono and Bette Midler are also slated to be part of it.

Many others from the entertainment industry will also join in, including Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek, Oprah Winfrey, and Morgan Freeman.

MORE: Gracie McGraw delights fans with bold celebratory beach video

Robin Roberts will host the event, alongside Naomi's two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, and the affair promises to be a heartfelt one.

"Wynonna and Ashley, our hearts are with you as your beloved matriarch, Naomi Judd, will be celebrated today," Faith wrote alongside her post.

Faith will be part of a star-studded tribute to Naomi

"May we all raise our hands and celebrate this extraordinary woman along with her closest friends. May we continue to keep Naomi's family in our hearts and in our prayers."

Naomi passed away earlier this month at the age of 76 due to issues with her mental health, including clinical depression and anxiety.

MORE: Tim McGraw shares heartfelt birthday message for daughter Gracie with rare photos

MORE: Faith Hill leaves fans speechless as she shares bathtub photo with Tim McGraw for special occasion

Her death was announced by her daughters in a statement via The Associated Press. It read: "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we love her, she was loved by the public. We are in unknown territory."

Ashley and Wynonna tearfully accepted the honor on their mother's behalf

The induction of the Judds into the Country Music Hall of Fame went on as planned the day after her death in her honor, with Wynonna and Ashley accepting on her behalf and tearfully saying goodbye to their mother.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.