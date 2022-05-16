Eurovision's Sam Ryder breaks silence after making history for UK The star came second!

Eurovision Song Contest runner-up Sam Ryder broke his silence on Monday after making history for the UK on the international talent show.

The Essex-based singer, who became popular during lockdown with his impressive vocals, blew Europe away with his epic performance on Saturday night, scoring a staggering 466 points for his homeland.

Taking to his Instagram, the 32-year-old shared a jubilant snap of himself and Team UK. Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Still up in Space, Man!

"Thank you all for blazing with love, positivity and kindness throughout this wild and euphoric experience.



Sam became a TikTok sensation during the pandemic

"We completely felt your support and we so deeply appreciated it. Huge love to @kalush.official for bringing it home for glorious Ukraine!!!

The star also included a sweet tribute in the message, adding: "COULDN’T BE HAPPIER RIGHT NOW AND I CAN’T WAIT TO HUG MY GRANDAD!!!."

In the photo, Sam and his team look elated and are all grinning from ear-to-ear whilst holding UK flags.

The final was held in Italy

Fans of the star flooded the comments with their messages. Ronan Keating replied to the post with an applauding emoji.

One follower wrote: "Proud of you dude!!" A second penned: "Legend! You were a joy to watch!" A third replied: "Woop amazing congrats!"

Another fan added: "Thank you so much for representing the UK this year couldn't be more proud of you and our entry have a safe flight home #TeamSpaceMan."

Sam shared his impressive vocal warm-up before the big day

A fifth said: "So PROUD of you Sam, you really really did the UK super dooper PROUD! Super well done!"

A sixth added: "You were amazing! Happy for the UK to finally get a good result!"

The star gave the UK the best result in 20 years, coming second to only Ukraine.

The last win the UK saw was in 1997 with the song Love Shine a Light by Christina and the Waves.

