Serena Williams stops tracks in stunning black dress for new photo The sports star has an enviable wardrobe

Serena Williams knows how to turn out look after look, with her latest embracing a touch of glamor with a classic style.

The tennis star took to social media to flaunt another one of her incredible pieces, wearing a black dress that showed off her curves.

The simple outfit featured a rounded shoulder that elevated it with a bit more structure, with Serena also flaunting the gold trimmed zip that ran all the way down her back.

She let her voluminous curls fall onto her face as she also wore a large ring while standing in a chicly decorated room, captioning her snap: "Mondays, am I right?"

Her fans quickly started inundating the comments section with flame emojis, as one commented: "Yassss QUEEN," another wrote: "Suddenly Monday's looking better!!" A third also said: "All I want to know is where can I find that dress!!"

The Wimbledon champ has never shied away from displaying some of the fabulous pieces she has in her closet, including many from her eponymous S by Serena fashion line.

Serena posed in a black dress with just a touch of gold

She recently gave fans a taste of her style by highlighting two of her favorite outfits, a pair of pieces from her collection, comprising of matching skin-toned mini dresses.

The outfits were made out of a mesh fabric with spaghetti straps that went to a mid-thigh length, highlighting her toned physique.

She paired the looks, one in a peachy tone and the other in more of a deep brown, with a simple gold chain and her blunt bob while pulling off a pair of power poses.

Serena termed them her "favorite mesh pieces," and fans instantly started raving over them, sharing a cascade of heart emojis to match.

The sports icon highlighted some of her favorite pieces

"You so fire," one wrote with a flame emoji, as another said: "You're a beautiful woman," and a third added: "The GOAT. Beautiful Queen."

