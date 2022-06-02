David Beckham pays tribute to the Queen with touching post The football star praised the monarch

David Beckham celebrated the Queen's 70-year-reign with a sweet Instagram post on Thursday acknowledging her incredible service.

READ: Cruz Beckham's new girlfriend revealed as couple enjoy loved-up date in London

Taking to the social media platform, the ex-England captain shared a series of images of Her Majesty at varying points in her lifetime, including a photo of the David greeting the Queen at the Young Leaders Awards ceremony in 2018.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen joins royal family on the balcony for her Jubilee celebrations

The 47-year-old captioned the post: "Today, we celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years of service and inspirational leadership of our country. Let’s come together and commemorate her remarkable reign with a great British party these next few days."

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite London restaurants revealed

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's incredible holiday home

David's fans shared in his celebrations, with one commenting: "Incredible Woman."

Another added: "@davidbeckham absolutely sir! Outstanding leadership and calmness, what a true monarch."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

David penned a heartwarming tribute to Her Majesty

His post comes in the wake of the Queen's appearance at Trooping the Colour where the 96-year-old monarch took the salute from the Buckingham Palace balcony. She was accompanied by members of the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

David will likely spend the remainder of his day with his family in West Oxfordshire. The 47-year-old shares Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, ten with his wife Victoria.

David greeting the Queen at the Young Leaders Awards ceremony in 2018

The power couple are due to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary in July. Speaking to Grazia, Victoria said: "And they said it wouldn't last! From the minute we got married - and here we are about to celebrate 23 years."

She explained that their successful marriage comes down to the fact that "[they] have so much respect for each other."

She added: "David is an incredible dad and husband, and he's very supportive of my work. We are really good partners."

The Beckhams got married in 1999, after meeting just two years prior in 1997.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.