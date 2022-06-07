Bob Saget talks mortality and losing loved ones in newly-released clip from one of his final interviews The Full House star passed away in January

Bob Saget fans can now get more clarity on his state of mind during the last few months of his life with the help of a newly released clip from one of his final interviews.

People exclusively shared a snippet from the actor's interview for the podcast Til This Day with Radio Rahim, which will be released in chapters, where he opened up about some heavy subjects.

While he also talked about his career and his beginnings, Bob opened up his conversation by discussing how the prospect of mortality had altered his life view.

"I'm proud of myself because I'm onto a new thing. At 65, I'm different than I was," he said. "Yeah, we're all rethinking what we said 20 years ago, 10 years ago, four years ago. I'm not even rethinking it, I just don't have the same way of doing humor or conversation.

"I guess therapy, having three kids, watching people pass away in the past few years, mortality, all that stuff has fortunately changed me. My kids tell me, 'Dad, you're different. It's so nice to watch you grow.'"

The Full House star passed away in January at the age of 65

He also shared his thoughts on growing up and seeing people pass away in his household, particularly on his father's side of the family.

"I was 9, and we had so many deaths growing up that my dad would just instill [having fun] in me — he didn't teach it to me. I just saw [how] he reacted."

The Full House star continued: "He buried four brothers and a sister in his life. He buried all his siblings. I helped him write the speech at 3:30 in the morning in Philly.

Bob was survived by his three children and widow Kelly Rizzo

"I said, 'It's going to be the shortest funeral of your life, dad. You're 85 and I'm not putting you through this anymore,'" revealing that they wrote the speech for the funeral for his father's brother, calling it the "best speech."

