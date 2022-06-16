Carrie Underwood returns to Opry for special tribute show Carrie is currently planning a tour for her new album Denim & Rhinestones

Carrie Underwood is in the middle of planning an upcoming national tour but the mom-of-two has revealed she will be taking time out to honor one of her heroes.

Barbara Mandrell is being honored for the 50th anniversary of her induction into The Grand Ole Opry - membership in the Opry remains one of country music's crowning achievements - and Carrie will perform at both shows on 30 July 2022 to celebrate the singer.

"I will be back on the Opry stage for both shows to help honor this music legend and one of my musical heroes," a smiling Carrie shared with fans in the video.

She captioned the post: "We’re celebrating @barbaramandrellmusic’s 50th Anniversary as a member of the @opry on Saturday, July 30! Get tickets now at opry.com!"

"On this special night, the Grand Ole Opry will celebrate Country Music Hall of Fame member Barbara Mandrell on her 50th Anniversary as a member of the Opry family. Opry member Carrie Underwood, who has lauded Mandrell as one of her musical and professional inspirations, is scheduled to perform and help honor the music legend who will be in attendance at both shows. More artists will be announced soon," the Opry shared.

Tickets are on sale now and further guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Carrie and Barbara together at the 2007 CMT Awards

Carrie recently announced her tour to celebrate the release of her latest album Denim & Rhinestones.

The Denim & Rhinestones tour includes dates in fall 2022 and spring 2023, making stops in 43 US cities including New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as LA's Crypto.com Arena.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner's new album is the latest collaboration with record producer David Garcia. The pair co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, as well as her 2021 GRAMMY award winner My Savior.

