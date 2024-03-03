Kate Hudson's son Bing looks so grown up during star-studded night out with sister and famous mom

Kate Hudson definitely gets some major brownie points for her latest outing with her two youngest kids.

On Saturday night, the "Talk About Love" singer stepped out in Los Angeles with son Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, 12, and daughter Rani Rose, five, for quite the momentous Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets, during which LeBron James made history as the first NBA player to score 40,000 points.

The Almost Famous actress, who is also a mom to son Ryder Robinson, 20, shares Bing with ex Matt Bellamy, and Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

After the game, Kate took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her and her kids' special night out, first sharing a photo showcasing her envy-inducing courtside seats, and the fabulous knee-high brown suede boots she wore.

She then shared a sweet selfie with Bing in which he appears marveling at the crowded arena, plus another one where Rani is sitting on her lap looking at the camera.

"Took my boots and my babies out to see some history [being] made," Kate wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the pics.

© Instagram The actress and her kids had the best seats

"Congrats on seeing greatness," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Awesome. I hope that you all enjoyed the basketball game! Take care!" and: "Glad you and your family had a great time at the game," as well as: "Beautiful family," plus another one of her followers added: "You are a QUEEN."

Missing from the family photos was of course Ryder, who is busy over on the East Coast studying at New York University in Manhattan.

© Instagram Kate shared sweet selfies with Bing and Rani

Kate recently opened up about Ryder – who recently celebrated his 20th birthday – and how grown up he is to People, and shared how she "just can't believe that I was only a couple years older than him when I decided to have a child," describing it as a "wild discovery."

"The fact that we've been able to get through it together like this, and really, honestly, grow up together, has been incredible," she said.

Kate was 23 years old when she welcomed Ryder with then-husband Chris Robinson, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2007. Looking back on her first years of motherhood and how time has flown by since, she recalled: "I guess while raising him, [I was] just in it and present, and then they fly the nest, and they're sort of cooked – and they're adults!" adding: "You look back going, 'Wow, I can't believe [it].'"

Plus, further gushing about the "wonderful" young adult he has grown up to be and how much he's enjoying his life, though she noted she wishes he "lived a little closer," she nonetheless maintained: "I just love seeing him explore his adulthood. He's an adult, you know? He's out in the world and doing his thing," emphasizing: "We're very close and I'm very proud."

