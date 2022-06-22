Jinger Duggar was joined by her older sisters for a special family trip The sisters remain close

Jinger Duggar was joined by some of her family members this past weekend for a special visit to Los Angeles.

The mom-of-two even shared a rare picture of her eldest daughter Felicity, whom she prefers to keep out of the spotlight, in the Instagram carousel as she revealed they spent time together at different tourist spots across the city.

Jessa Seewald, husband Ben, older sister Jana and younger sister Jennifer visited for the trip, which saw the group visit Santa Monica Pier among other attractions.

"@jessaseewald @janamduggar @ben_seewald & my little sis Jennifer all came for a visit over the weekend. We rode the roller coaster at the Santa Monica Pier, ate lots of good food, played some intense rounds of spicy Uno, and did some shopping in Glendale at the Americana. Such an awesome time," Jinger captioned the selection of pictures.

In one picture Jana and Jessa both rocked white tees and jeans while Jinger wore a bold yellow tee with blue jeans and Jennifer a sweet green polka dot dress.

"It’s lovely to see how you have all grown into yourselves and developed your own style," commented one fan as others praised their bonds as sisters.

Felicity appeared in this rare picture

Jinger moved to Los Angeles in 2019 with husband Jeremy Vuolo who recently graduated from The Master's Seminary.

Jana, Jessa and Jinger are close and when Jinger celebrated her 28th birthday in 2021 she revealed that the pair had gifted her with a Starbucks gift card, writing: "My sisters know me so well."

"Love and miss you so much, Jinger!" commented Jana to which Jinger replied: "@janamduggar love and miss you too."

Jennifer (left) joined Jana and Jinger

Jana, 31, 29-year-old Jessa and Jinger, along with 30-year-old Jill, are the eldest four daughters of 19 children welcomed by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and the four were leaders of the buddy system which pairs older siblings with younger siblings to help with childcare.

Jill’s group included Joy-Anna, Jenni, and James, while Jessa took care of Jordyn, Jeremiah, and Justin. Jinger was responsible for Jedidiah and Johanna before leaving the nest, and Jana looked after Jackson, Jason, and youngest sibling Josie, who was born in 2009. The four eldest sons were not asked to be buddies.

