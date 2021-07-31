Jinger Duggar shows off major hair transformation and fans are obsessed We love it!

Jinger Duggar has shared her gorgeous new look after chopping off inches of her hair.

The mom-of-two, who found fame on TLC as one of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's 19 children, took to Instagram to share her decision with fans.

"Sometimes you just need to change the hair up a bit," she captioned the post which showed she had dyed her hair a rich chocolate brown with blonde balayage throughout, and had it chopped to just below her shoulders.

Sisters Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard both commented, with Jill calling the new look "cute" and Jessa sharing that she "loved it," to which Jinger replied with a smiling emoji.

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates added: "I am so OBSESSED! You are stunning!"

Carlin's sisters Josie Balka and Alyssa Webster also shared their love, with Josie writing: "This is so good on you, girl. I love it!!"

Alyssa commented: "Love the new look!!!!"

Jinger showed off her stunning new look

The series of snaps revealed Jinger's hair was previously at her waist, and she had a grown-out blonde dye.

Husband Jeremy also shared the pictures, celebrating his wife's new look.

The pair live in Los Angeles, and moved there for Jeremy's seminary training.

Jinger and Jeremy live in Los Angeles

Jinger grew up in Arkansas and after the couple married they spent some time in Texas.

The Counting On star is mom to two young girls, Felicity, two, and six-month-old Evangeline Jo, and she recently opened up on watching their relationship "blossom".

"I love every part of being a mom and can’t imagine my life without my two little girls," Jinger told Today.

"I love seeing Felicity at this stage, how she adores her little sister. It really is the sweetest thing watching their relationship blossom. Every time Baby Jo cries, Felicity wants to do absolutely anything she can to make her little sister happy."

