Jinger Duggar shares rare picture of two-year-old daughter for special reason

Jinger Duggar shared a rare snap of her two-year-old daughter Felicity on Saturday, as the young girl joined a family friend for a performance at their church.

In the Story, posted on Instagram, Jinger's friend Constanza Herrero was knelt on the ground singing with Felicity, who also had a microphone and appeared to be dancing.

Wearing a sweet red summer dress and sneakers, the young girl had a smile on her face as she spent time with Constanza.

"Singing to the Lord with my sweet Felicity Nicole," shared the singer, with Jinger later resharing the Story.

Jinger lives in Los Angeles with her husband Jeremy Vuolo and their two daughters; they moved there for Jeremy's seminary training.

Jinger grew up in Arkansas and after the couple married they spent some time in Texas.

Jinger shared this sweet snap of Felicity

The former Counting On star is mom to two young girls, Felicity, and eight-month-old Evangeline Jo, and previously opened up on watching their relationship "blossom".

"I love every part of being a mom and can’t imagine my life without my two little girls," Jinger told Today.

"I love seeing Felicity at this stage, how she adores her little sister. It really is the sweetest thing watching their relationship blossom. Every time Baby Jo cries, Felicity wants to do absolutely anything she can to make her little sister happy."

She welcomed her second daughter in November

Jinger grew up on the TLC show but in recent months revealed that they planned to keep their children off social media to give them privacy as they are so young.

"Felicity is absolutely smitten by her little sister, and Evy adores Felicity," Jinger told fans.

"You haven't seen much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they're so young," she then revealed. "We appreciate how you love and support our family. It means so much to us!"

