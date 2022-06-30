Johannes Radebe reveals search for love: 'Where are the brothers at?' The Strictly star is HELLO!'s digital cover star

Johannes Radebe is loud and proud, having exploded on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor with a stack of feather boas and killer heels to make anyone jealous.

But one thing he has been slightly more reserved on during his time in the spotlight is his love life, but as he covered HELLO!'s digital cover for Pride Month, the professional dancer lifted the lid. In candid comments, he explained: "Due to internalised homophobia for the longest time, I thought that I did not deserve love.

"And it's a journey and the fact that I'm here at a place of acceptance and abundance, I feel like I'm ready and we'll see."

He then joked: "I'll go on a couple of dates, I'm still checking out the scene, where are the brothers at? Hit me up, call me up."

Speaking about the attributes he desires in his potential partner, he shared that "loyalty" and "kindness" were the two main ones.

"Kindness goes a long way because the day that we don't love each other, as long as we are kind to each other, it will carry us," he shared.

The star spoke about his dating life and family plans

Johannes was also open about the potential of starting a family later on in life, revealing that he wanted to be a "stay-at-home husband" as he added: "I would hate raising my kids when I don't know where they are. Children are a big responsibility, it's a lifetime investment."

But just because the popular dancer may welcome children, it doesn't mean that they are destined for the sequins of Strictly.

"I would love them to follow their heart and do and be who they want to be, that's the greatest gift you can give a child," he stated.

"You bring a child into this world, but you can never dictate their lives, they need to live it out and you as a parent just need to be there to love and support, that's your duty."

