Judy Murray reacts to Andy's Wimbledon defeat

Andy Murray's mum Judy took to social media on Friday to share her reaction after her son was knocked out of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

MORE: Game Set Match: The Wimbledon wives and partners on courtside this summer

Judy, 62, reshared a post from Andy on her Instagram Stories accompanied by a red love heart emoji after the tennis player was taken out of the tournament by John Isner.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andy Murray explains how his tennis shoes and wedding ring were stolen

Andy's post read: "Last night was John’s night. Thanks to the Centre Crowd for creating another special atmosphere. And to everyone that’s still supporting me… thank you."

READ: Andy Murray makes exciting announcement amid shock Wimbledon exit

SEE: Andy Murray makes touching comment about wife Kim during 'difficult' career moment

Fans flocked to comment on the post. One fan wrote: "We'll always support you Andy come rain or shine." A second said: "We will support you until the final goodbye, we will then support you in your next venture! It's just the way it is."

Judy's message was short and sweet

A third wrote: "You played brilliantly, it was just his serve. Such a joy to still see you play. You’re a legend!" A fourth penned: "Great match, you're an absolute fighter."

Whilst a fifth added: "It was my first time ever on centre court and first time seeing you! So sorry for you but so pleased to have seen you play x." Another replied: "By far my favourite player out there! Your mentality is amazing! Ty for showing us to keep going!"

The 35-year-old was supported in the stands by mum Judy and wife Kim Murray. On Monday, Kim was seen in the audience rocking her 'Rebellious Hope' t-shirt as she watched her husband, in honour of Dame Deborah James, who sadly passed away the following day.

Kim and Andy married in 2015

The T-shirt, which has previously been worn by the likes of the Countess of Wessex and Charlotte Hawkins, was created by Dame Deborah in order to raise money for her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK.

Andy and Kim married in April 2015 and are parents to four children; Sophia, six, Edie, four, two-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child - another girl - who was born in March 2021.

Kim and Andy's romance dates back to 2005, when the couple met at a party in South Africa. The following year their relationship became public knowledge when Andy sweetly ran to Kim's side, to kiss her after winning his first senior title.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.