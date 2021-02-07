Dancing on Ice star Jason Donovan opens up about his battle with drugs The star didn't hold back

Dancing on Ice star Jason Donavon has opened up about his past struggles with drug use, even revealing the exact moment that he decided to give up narcotics for good.

The 51-year-old explained that he was "side-tracked" by trying to "be cool" in his younger years, The Metro reports.

Jason said: "No life is perfect, you know, and I’m far from it. I got very lucky very young, I got a little sidetracked by my own desire to think that by going out there and 'crashing the car', as I see it, that I was going to be cool."

The former Neighbours star continued: "I always thought coming out of Joseph [And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat] when I looked at myself in a loin-cloth and a pair of white fluffy socks that I was turning into something I wasn't."

However, the older Jason got, the less he worried about being "cool".

"The irony in life is that’s as cool as it was going to get, it just takes time to mature, and seem a little more palatable," the doting dad elaborated.

"I now know what I don’t want to do in my life, I’m very honest about that period. Do I regret it? Not really."

Despite not regretting the mistakes he made in his youth, Jason does consider those years "wasted time".

The stage star went on: "It was wasted time. There were a lot of relationships that suffered. But I got out at the right time and I’ve learned from it.

"There are a lot of life experiences that I’m aware of that maybe other people wouldn’t be, having not experienced that."

Jason added that he does not want to see his children go down a similar route to him.

"Having said that, would I like my children to go down the path that I went? Absolutely not. There’s nothing cool about taking drugs, full stop."

In 2000, Jason made the decision to quit drugs after the birth of his first child.

