Everything you need to know about Jason Donovan's family The star once dated Kylie Minogue

He's currently showing off his moves on Dancing on Ice, but away from the ice rink, Jason Donovan is one of the popular presenters who hosts Heart FM. He shot to fame in the late 80s when he played Scott Robinson in Australian soap Neighbours, before leaving in 1988 to start a music career.

The singer has also appeared in several West End musicals as well as enjoying stints on Strictly Come Dancing and I'm a Celebrity. But how much do you know about his family? Get all the details here...

MORE: Jason Donovan makes rare public appearance with his teenage children

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing on Ice in 60 seconds

Who is Jason Donovan's wife?

The 52-year-old is married to Angela Malloch, whom he met on the Rocky Horror Show UK tour in 1998. The couple tied the knot back in 2008 and share three children together.

MORE: Dancing on Ice relationships - from all the breakups to the happy marriages

SEE: 17 couples who found love on reality TV shows

Earlier this month, Jason and Angela marked their 20th anniversary, and to commemorate the milestone, the star shared a series of snapshots of the couple together. "Happy anniversary Ange... Couldn't do it without you," Jason wrote in his caption. "Quite simply you are the most unselfish, committed, down to earth loyal partner, mother and friend I could ever wish for.

Jason with his wife Angela

"How lucky am I to have you by my side!! Best friend ever! 20 years and still going strong..... I love you @ajmdonovan to infinity and beyond xxxxx."

In 2008, during Jason's 40th birthday celebrations in Bali, the actor praised his wife for "saving him" as he struggled with drug addiction in the nineties.

"Some people are sent to you for a reason. For me, that person was Ange," he told The Mirror at the time. "Had it not been for her, I doubt I’d still be standing. She was my saving grace and set to become the real love of my life."

How many children does he have?

Jason is a doting dad to three children: Jemma, 20, 19-year-old Zac and nine-year-old Molly, all of whom he shares with wife Angela. In March last year, Jason shared a touching message for his eldest daughter to mark her birthday. Alongside a number of photos of father and daughter together, he wrote, in part: "I will never forget these moments. The restaurants, the walks, beaches, family, friends, the aperol spritz, late nights, conversations etc.

"We became closer. Since returning to the U.K. there's been some tough decisions/conversations over the last few weeks about returning home. Challenging times for all of us. The world is changing.

Jason attended the 2018 Olivier Awards with children Jemma and Zac

"You've made the brave decision to stay put... follow your dreams, your passion. These decisions make me proud as a Dad. Proof that you've followed your conscience and chosen to be brave, to have taken a chance. As a Dad I could not be more proud. You are my hero. My best friend. We love you so much. Happy Birthday, Dad."

MORE: Having a birthday in lockdown at home? 52 quarantine birthday ideas

Jason – who has been open about his drug addiction in the past – has previously admitted that he hopes his children learn from his mistakes. "My kids are very aware of what I've done in my life, or rather what I shouldn't have done," he said, reports The Mirror.

"You can only lead by example, I educate my children to hopefully make the right choices. If they don't I will support them along the way. I just hope that what they've seen through me, they can learn to take the good bits and hopefully looks back at the bad bits. No life is perfect."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.