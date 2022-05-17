7 wild celebrity beauty moments you totally forgot about: Victoria Beckham, Christina Aguilera & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's no denying that we all love a good throwback photo and thanks to these glam celebrities, we've got plenty to reminisce over. From bold blue eyeshadows to gothic black lipstick, these leading ladies have sported a host of striking beauty looks whether gracing the red carpet or strutting their stuff on stage.

From Victoria Beckham to Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz to Christina Aguilera, we've rounded up the most iconic celebrity throwback beauty moments. Brace yourself for a blast from the past…

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham swapped her signature minimalist beauty glow for some serious punk attitude with this look. The Spice Girls singer rocked some mega contouring, which was complemented by dark pink eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner and some eye-catching highlighter. We can't get over the singer's long blonde locks – which were layered over some contrasting brunette lowlights in true noughties style.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz sported this striking aqua blue eyeshadow look back in 1998 for the premiere of the film Very Bad Things. Cameron certainly stood out from the crowd with her shocking blue-hued makeup, which was accentuated by a bold cherry red lip and rouged blush.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore channeled her inner snow queen for this red carpet appearance. The Hollywood actress stepped out with a more unconventional makeup look – white powder that peppered her face. Perhaps she was trying to take the concept of highlighter to a new level or maybe she wanted to surprise her fans – but either way, it certainly made for a radiant beauty glow.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera has showcased an array of epic beauty looks across the years, yet this may be her most iconic. The American singer dazzled with her sparkling sequined purple eyeshadow look, which was accentuated by some luscious black lashes, copious amounts of highlighter, bold pink blush, a dark magenta lip and a cascading head of platinum blonde and hot pink curls.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon was the ultimate vampire princess with this gothic beauty blend. The young star opted for a porcelain appearance with her powdered face and blackish-red lipstick. She wore her blonde tresses tied back in a spiky comb-over bun, which is basically a rite of passage for nineties style, and sported minimal eye makeup – letting the rest speak for itself.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie looked even more striking than usual with this daring blue eyeshadow look. The stunning shot, taken from behind the scenes of the 1995 film Hackers, depicted Angelina rocking the unmissable hue and deep red lip. Some strong black under-eyeliner and a jet black pixie cut accentuated the stand-out beauty creation.

Claire Danes

Last but not least is Romeo and Juliet actress Claire Danes. Leonardo DiCaprio's co-star epitomised nineties nostalgia with her spiked blonde updo, blended blue eyeshadow, pink blush and crimson lipstick. The star graced the red carpet with her punk-meets-prom hairstyle, which has since become a memorable throwback makeup moment.

