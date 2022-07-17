Amy Robach 'throws shade' to co-star in hilarious exchange on GMA3 The GMA family have a close bond

Amy Robach was unable to say anything right on Friday's episode of GMA3 in an exchange with her co-star T.J. Holmes.

The pair are close friends and viewers enjoyed watching their friendly banter during a segment where Amy welcomed back T.J. from his vacation.

While she meant well, T.J. enjoyed teasing the mother-of-two, who had messaged him while he was off telling him that the show was "going great".

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach 'threw shade' at co-star T.J. Holmes

He joked: "I was gone just a couple of days, I kept getting messages from her saying 'show went great today."

Amy replied: "Well he asked me how it went and I wasn't going to lie!" as she began to laugh.

"'Amazing show, take your time getting back,' is how I read it," T.J. answered. The clip was shared on GMA3's Instagram account, alongside the caption: "Do we need to make shady Friday's a thing around here?"

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are great friends

Fans were quick to comment on the fun video, with one writing: "Love it! Great team!" while another wrote: "This exchange is adorable." A third simply responded with a series of crying with laughter emojis.

Amy and T.J. host GMA3 with Dr Jennifer Ashton, who is currently on vacation. The pair were joined on Friday's show by Dr. Darien Sutton, who proved to be very popular with viewers too.

Away from work, Amy and T.J. are running partners and are often seen training together around New York City for various races and marathons.

They have also enjoyed many working trips together, including a recent visit to London to cover the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

GMA3 airs just after Good Morning America and evolved over the pandemic. It has since remained on air after proving such a hit with viewers.

Amy and T.J. are also running partners

Amy, T.J. and Dr. Jennifer opened up about their working relationship in an interview with Resident magazine, in which they graced the cover back in 2021.

The three had known each other for years before hosting the show, with Amy telling the publication: "We were connected by covering stories and being part of stories together and always saying to each other how great it would be to work with each other every day, and this feels like it all happened magically."

