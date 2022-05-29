Amy Robach soaks up the sun by the pool prior to new royal adventure The ABC star has a lot going on

Amy Robach shared with fans a glimpse at how she was spending the weekend, soaking up the sun with friends and family.

The Good Morning America star shared a snapshot of herself in a leopard-print swimsuit in the pool, relaxing on a tube, and added other snaps of herself enjoying with friends.

She revealed that she was getting some relaxation in ahead of her big adventure for work, which would see her taking her talents across the pond.

"Soaking in all the joy before I cross the pond in a few hours! See you tomorrow live from [British flag]," she captioned her post.

Amy will be leaving her home studios to cover the Platinum Jubilee for the Queen to take place over the course of the next week in the UK.

Some of her fans even took to the comments to express their jealousy ahead of her trip, while many others simply touted her and her pictures to be "beautiful."

Amy is soaking up the sun before her trip to the UK

"You really know how to live, Amy! Safe travels to UK!" one wrote, with another saying: "Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend!!" and a third adding: "Jealous! Wish I was going to London to celebrate the Jubilee!"

The trip will come as a bit of a relief for the TV star, who has had a tough week of reporting having had to travel to Uvalde, Texas after a tragic school shooting.

She took to social media over the weekend to share a series of photos as she reflected on the week that passed and was trying to recenter herself.

"Working through my heavy heart... A solo run and some flowers from my garden... trying to appreciate the small beautiful moments," Amy wrote.

The star is recovering from a challenging week at work

Her supportive followers quickly took to inundating her with praise and words of encouragement, and she even received some love in the comments from her co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

