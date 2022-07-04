Amy Robach dazzles in beach shot with husband Andrew Shue during time off work Amy swaps out the GMA backdrop for a breathtaking sunset

When she is presenting on Good Morning America, Amy Robach has always been a style icon for many. However, she doesn't just reserve her fashionable outfits for the television; she also wears them while she is traveling and has a reputation for still looking like a goddess whilst she is away.

The TV anchor posted a photo of herself on Instagram looking effortlessly beautiful with her hubby by her side. In what appears to be a white one shoulder garment, Amy is radiant.

Her appearance is enhanced by a chic updo, gold earrings, and the breathtaking sunset in the background, which is the ideal setting to capture that golden hour glow.

Amy and her husband Andrew glowing in the sun

Amy captures the picture with her husband Andrew Shue by her side who is also showcasing a sun-kissed look.

She captioned the photo, "A little R & R" with fans sending warm wishes with one writing, "Stunning! Have the best time!!"

The couple seem to be staying at Rock House, a cliffside residence resort with views of Providenciales' north shore on Turks and Caicos, spending some quality time together, away from their busy work schedules.

The GMA star recently also celebrated her parents 50th anniversary, taking to Instagram to commemorate the occasion. Amy captioned her album of photos by saying, “Happy 50th wedding anniversary to my beautiful parents who are still as madly in love with each other as they were when they met in church at the age of 15! Love you so very much Mom and Dad, thank you for being such a shining example of true love.”

Amy captures a heartwarming image of her parents to celebrate 50 years of marriage

The couple are extremely family-oriented and they even wrote and published a book last year about the difficulties of having a blended family.

Better Together, Amy and Andrew's first children's book, was influenced by the imaginary stories about garden animals that they used to tell their kids to help them adjust to their new mixed family and embrace and value each other's uniqueness.

When Amy and Andrew first started dating, their kids ranged in age from three to thirteen, and the devoted parents wanted to make sure the transition into one another's lives went smoothly.

It seems Amy is taking a well deserved trip to celebrate the love she shares for her family and of course taking to Instagram to keep her fans updated with her stunning glam whilst she is away.

