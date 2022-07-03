Dylan Dreyer's latest family update has fans all offering the same advice The Today star is a doting mom to three sons

Dylan Dreyer often documents life as a busy mom to three young sons, and her latest update certainly got fans talking!

The Today star shared several images of her large suitcase and several piles of clothes belonging to her kids, which were packed away in a second photo.

In contrast, her husband Brian Fichera left his packing to the last minute, and threw a bunch of items into a bag.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer shares sweet baby Rusty footage

Fans were impressed with Dylan's packing, but all offered her some advice, which was to invest in some packing cubes to save space.

She had written: "Packing 3 kids for @acchampionship in Tahoe takes a lot of organizing. Packing 1 man apparently does not (swipe to last picture)."

One fan replied: "You need some packing cubes!" while another wrote: "I remember those days!! I have 4 girls, the last 2 were twins!! Packing cubes are a huge help!" A third added: "You need packing cubes, girl!! One for each kid, game-changer!!!"

Dylan Dreyer shared a new family update with her fans

Dylan is mom to sons Calvin, Oliver and baby Rusty, who recently turned nine months.

The TV star shared a sweet photo of her children lying on the floor together as she marked Rusty's latest milestone.

The family live in New York City, close to the Today studios. When Dylan announced the news that she was expecting her third child, fans rushed to tell her she'd "have to move" to a bigger home, but after welcoming baby number three, Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now."

The boys share a room and it looks like so much fun with bunk beds and an array of toys. Dylan often shares the realities of parenting on her Instagram feed and recently she shared this story with her followers.

Dylan is a doting mom to three sons

She wrote: "I came home from work late tonight and Calvin asked if he could still watch tv. I said no because it’s late and it’s time for bed.

"We can read a book. He said 'we can either watch tv or I’m going to put all the chairs down.' I said 'go ahead!' He told me they have to stay that way until morning. Done deal. Now everyone is asleep. #parentingwin #calvinthinkshewon."

Fellow parents were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Yep, pick your battles right. You're a good mama," while another wrote: "Aww. I think you definitely won the battle." A third added: "You do what you gotta do to get the kids to bed!!!!"

