Amber Heard officially files to appeal Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard has officially filed to appeal her case against Johnny Depp.

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment,” a spokesperson for Amber said.

“We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Documents were filed on Thursday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Amber had also filed a motion for a new trial alleging that the wrong juror sat in on the case. A judge denied that request.

"The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand," reps for Johnny told HELLO!

