Blake Lively gives famous fans 'nightmares' as she shares The Shallows throwback Did you know Shark Week is a thing?

“Fish are friends not food!” Well, that is what Blake Lively seems to be pioneering for as she takes to Instagram sharing deleted scenes from the movie, The Shallows.

Blake tends to be quiet on social media, but trolls her husband, Ryan Reynolds every so often, with the banter reciprocated on both sides.

It came to fans' surprise when she posted a shark-tastic reel to promote her brand, ​​Betty Buzz, a line of non-alcoholic sparkling drinks created by the Gossip Girl star herself.

Blake provides a variety of never-before-seen footage and photographs that weren't included in the final cut while wearing the iconic swimsuit and movie gear.

The action-packed video features the surfer who is caught by a circling great white shark only a frustratingly close distance from the shore. In the first scene, the stunning actress is shown gazing at a shark with enormous, frightening jaws.

Then we witness Blake in action, surfing away from the danger as the sea creature ambles through the water nonchalantly, waiting to claim Blake as its next victim. In the nearly solo performance from Blake, the video shows even more disturbing footage of the great white poised to strike as it almost gouges Blake's leg.

The star's decision to use Christina Perri's A Thousand Years for the song, a beautiful mid-tempo ballad, juxtaposes the horror of the video.

The video also comes in a timely fashion as Shark Week 2022 is taking place in the US from July 24 through July 30. While sharks are revered in the real world as spectacular creatures which the week celebrates, as Blake displays in the movie they can also be deadly antagonists.

She takes advantage of the occasion by revealing to the audience at the conclusion of the video that the previously unseen footage is being used to advertise her line of non-alcoholic beverages. "BUBBLES NEVER KILLED ANYONE," reads the message.

Blake is known for having quite the humor as she often teases husband Ryan Reynolds

To soften the trauma, she sarcastically captioned the video "Finding Nemo: The Deleted Scenes."

Singer Rita Wilson commented: “Why are you trying to give me nightmares, girl?” with makeup artist Kristofer Buckle adding: “Lol!!!! I love you and Betty Buzz flavors are delicious!”

Fans praised the actress on the movie which came out in 2016 with one writing: "This movie made me sit up straight!!! Soooooo good!!!"

Another appreciated the humour caption from Blake commenting: "I knew there was more to Nemo DAMMIT," along with various laughing emojis.

Blake unveiled the new line of non-alcoholic mixers in 2021 that bears her late father's name and was the product of three years of work.

The sparkling drinks collection Betty Buzz comes in five distinct flavours and can be consumed on its own or combined with alcoholic beverages.

