Blake Lively accidentally burned her wedding dress – see surprising reaction

Blake Lively suffered a wedding mishap that ruined her beautiful dress during her 2012 nuptials with Ryan Reynolds.

While many brides would be devastated to see a hole in their wedding dress, the Gossip Girl star said she recovered from her initial heartbreak and now treasures the mark. For the couple's South Carolina wedding, Blake opted for a custom-made Marchesa gown with gold embroidery while Ryan wore a khaki suit.

Although they have remained very private about their nuptials, only sharing a few glimpses of their wedding exclusively with Martha Stewart Weddings, we imagine Blake's dress was flawless when she first put it on.

However, she later told Vogue: "I get really frustrated when something goes wrong. For example, my wedding dress. Florence Welch was singing at the reception, and they brought out these sparklers, and I'm watching her sing. I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right on the front! And it was just so heartbreaking to me."

The actress burnt her Marchesa wedding gown

Her opinion was luckily changed thanks to a reassuring message from her husband. She added: "And later, my dress was hanging up and Ryan said, 'Isn't that beautiful?' I said, 'What?' And he pointed to the burn. My heart just stopped, because it was such a sensitive little subject. And he said, 'You'll always remember that moment with Florence singing and the sparklers. You have that forever, right there, preserved.' Now that's my favorite part of the dress."

Ryan has since admitted there is one thing he wishes they had done differently – choosing to have their wedding venue at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina.

The couple got married in South Carolina in 2012

Speaking to Fast Company, Ryan apologised after receiving criticism that they were glamourising a place where black slaves once suffered and died. The Deadpool star said the choice of location is "something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for".

He continued: "It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy."

The couple - who share children James, Inez and Betty - have since held a second wedding ceremony in their home, with Ryan revealing that it happened "years ago".

