Why Kelly Clarkson's summer with her children this year is extra special The former American Idol winner has been keeping a low profile

Kelly Clarkson never keeps still for long - in fact, she hasn't for over a decade!

The Kelly Clarkson Show host is always on the move balancing her many work projects - including her own chat show - with life as a working mom.

However, this summer, the TV star has been enjoying a long-awaited lengthy break - something she hasn't experienced for 16 years!

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson's son Remi upstages his famous mom

On the last day of her chat show before the summer break, she told guest Faith Hill: "I'm taking the summer off, I am very excited, it's my first summer off since I was like sixteen."

Kelly is no doubt enjoying spending quality time with her two young children, River and Remington, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She further explained to E! News that she had cleared her diary and even turned down certain projects in order to have this break.

Kelly Clarkson is having her first summer off work with her children

She said: "The first time since I'm 16 years old, I am taking my summer off. And it's one of those things, I feel bad because things come up, but at some point, you know, you've just got to be able to, like, set the dates and say nothing will interfere with this time.

"Because it's precious, and especially for a single, working mom, like, it's exhausting, like you go to work and you come home. You're constantly on, like, doing something, and it's nice, you know?"

Kelly even revealed earlier in the year that she wouldn't be returning to The Voice this fall, meaning that her summer schedule won't be impacted by filming either.

The Kelly Clarkson host is a doting mother

The summer off is hugely deserved not only in Kelly's professional life, but her personal life too. The star recently made an appearance on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese to discuss everything going on in her life as of late, including how she has handled her divorce.

She wasn't afraid to admit how difficult the transition into being a single mom is, and how her approach to parenthood has changed since her divorce.

"Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it's been like two years and not easy with kids," she said.

