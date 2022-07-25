David Muir opens up about childhood and career origin in rare interview The World News Tonight anchor started young

David Muir has become one of the most recognizable faces in journalism nationwide as the anchor for World News Tonight on ABC News.

The journalist has rarely opened up about his own personal life, though, and in a recent interview, touched on his early love for the profession.

Speaking to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he was asked about delivering the commencement address at Syracuse University in May.

Kelly praised him for his "poignant" speech, stating to graduates that they "need you," which inspired David to talk about his own upbringing in Syracuse.

"I'm from there, so it was remarkable to be invited back," he said. "I was 13 when I first started going to the TV station…the photographers used to haze me, but I look back at it fondly."

David continued: "I remember one of the photographers saying to me one summer when I was probably 14 years old, 'wouldn't you rather be out in a baseball field, what're you doing in a newsroom?'

David was interested in journalism from an early age

"And I was like 'Have you seen me play baseball?'" which got a strong laugh out of everyone there, although he later added that he "tried that."

"With the newsroom, I would go in every summer, and this was just my chance to go back to that community," he added.

He even talked of the inspirational message he shared with the students there, saying: "I said to the young people there, first of all, thank you for bringing me home.

"We're at a time right now where we need people more than ever, young people. They can change the world.

The anchor delivered the commencement address at Syracuse University

"And that sounds so cliche but we're in a moment right now, no offense to our leaders, where we need new blood, we need people with great ideas and who want to just get to work."

His response elicited applause from the audience and the hosts, with Ryan deeming David's message "so important."

